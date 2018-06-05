Menu
Origin Energy has reduced electricity prices for Queenslanders in the face of rising cost-of-living costs. File picture
Money

Origin Energy set to share bill relief

by Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2018 9:36 AM

A MAJOR energy retailer has reduced its electricity prices for Queenslanders in a bid to offer some relief to rising costs.

From July 1, Origin will slash prices by an overall 1.8 per cent, saving households $26 and small businesses $218 on average bills.

Origin executive general manager retail Jon Briskin said Queenslanders were feeling the pinch of higher prices and while this was a modest turnaround, the company was glad to be delivering better news.

"Our large scale solar investments including Clare and Daydream Solar Farms have helped

stabilise the National Electricity Market and lower wholesale energy prices, the benefit of

which we're passing on to our Queensland customers," he said.

"Our prices reflect a more stable National Electricity Market overall.

"We've also absorbed higher green scheme and network costs in NSW and ACT turning what would have been another increase into a freeze on our base tariffs in those states."

This will be the first time since 2015 that there will be no increase to its mid-year retail electricity prices.

