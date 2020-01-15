Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Greg Dowling, who was candidate for the federal division of Herbert and United Australia Party, has this morning announced he’s running for Mayor of Townsville. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Greg Dowling, who was candidate for the federal division of Herbert and United Australia Party, has this morning announced he’s running for Mayor of Townsville. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Politics

Origin legend, ex-Palmer candidate runs for mayor

by MADURA McCORMACK
15th Jan 2020 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Federal candidate for Clive Palmer's political outfit has announced he is contesting Townsville's mayoralty.

Townsville businessman Greg Dowling has this morning announced he will run as an independent for the position of Mayor at the March 28 local government election.

Mr Dowling's press conference was held at the Queensland Building, which was purchased by Clive Palmer at auction in October last year.

 

 

Mr Dowling said "enough is enough" and it was a "time for change in Townsville".

He has vowed to "restore jobs and prosperity" to the region.

"I am calling on people with real life skills, not career politicians, to join me in running for a position on council so we can make Townsville the best it can be. it's time," he said.

Mr Dowling will join independent candidate Sam Cox in challenging current mayor Jenny Hill for the top gig at the March elections.

Born in Cairns and raised in Ingham, Mr Dowling, who turned 61 today, has been married to his wife Rhonda since 1982. The pair has two adult children.

One of Australia's finest rugby league prop forwards, he played in Townsville in the 1970s and later for Wynnum-Manly from 1980 to 1985.

He also played a season for English club Wigan prior to becoming a foundation member of the Brisbane Broncos where he starred from 1988 to 1991, amassing 75 games.

His stellar representative career included 14 Tests for Australia, 11 State of Origin matches for Queensland and six appearances for the Maroons in the pre-Origin era.

Mr Dowling was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 for contributions to rugby league.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer greg dowling mayor politics townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner slammed for lighting fire during ban

        premium_icon CQ miner slammed for lighting fire during ban

        Crime The father’s actions diverted firefighters from a large scale grassfire on the outskirts of town.

        Toowoomba man accused of drugging, raping 10-y-o girl

        premium_icon Toowoomba man accused of drugging, raping 10-y-o girl

        News Police claim the alleged incidents occurred at a number of towns.

        DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        premium_icon DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        News Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

        Aboriginal art showcase comes to Emerald

        Aboriginal art showcase comes to Emerald

        News The exhibition will explore the power of the arts for communication.