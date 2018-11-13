Menu
Tim Robards is selling his investment home in Charlestown.
Original Bachelor benches investment home

by Jonathan Chancellor
13th Nov 2018 2:34 AM

THE original Bachelor Tim Robards is hoping to score $440,000 for his Newcastle investment property which he bought some 17 years ago when he was a chiropractor.

He got the first home buyer's grant when he paid $164,000 in 2001, suggesting he spent some time living in the home in his early days.

Tim Robards is now moving on from his Newcastle home.
The townhouse with pink painted wood and brick facade is in Charlestown, 10 kilometres south west from Newcastle's main hub.

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a rear paved courtyard.

Robards is seeking between $400,000 to $440,000 through Street Property Newcastle agents Damon Sells and Laura O'Sullivan.

Inside 3/7 Willis Street Charlestown.
Robards, a fitness buff, has been working on his fitness empire The Robards Method.

He recently joined the cast of Neighbours playing the role of millionaire Pierce Greyson on Ramsay Street.

Robards and wife, criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich, who he wed in Italy earlier this year, recently bought their first Sydney property together.

Tim Robards bought a new home with wife Anna./
They've spent $1.9 million on a three bedroom apartment in Rose Bay, moving from their Bondi Junction rental.

The Rose Bay purchase was posted on his Instagram account with a message to Heinrich saying "Love playing grown ups with you!."

The bedroom.
bachelor investment home newcastle property real estate tim robards

