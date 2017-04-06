Our CQ weather heating up again

HIGHER TEMPS: Temperatures will increase over the weekend.

THERE has been a cool breeze over Central Queensland during the week, however it doesn't look like the relief will lastlong.

Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittian said the maximum temperatures of about 28degrees the region has been experiencing are "just below average”, compared to the April long-term average maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees.

Unfortunately, those cool temperatures are set to change during the weekend.

Emerald will reach a maximum of 30 degrees tomorrow and Sunday and will increase to 31 degrees on Monday.

Throughout the week, temperatures will drop below 30 degrees again.

"There is a high-pressure ridge which is causing winds to become less strong,” MrBrittian said.

"It is a dry, warmer air mass, making it feel hotter.”

The skies will also remain clear and sunny this weekend and into next week.

"There is a medium chance of a shower on Saturday and Sunday, however it is likely to remain dry,” Mr Brittian said.

Winds will drop back over the weekend, ranging from 15-21kmh. The UV index will also remain extreme until Monday, when it will decrease to very high.