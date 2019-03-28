Our parkrun goes purple

PURPLE POWER: Sarah McCulkin, Hayley Wright, Peggy Zhu, Jess Earnshaw and Makenzi Heumiller are excited to take over Emerald parkrun tomorrow.

PURPLE POWER: Sarah McCulkin, Hayley Wright, Peggy Zhu, Jess Earnshaw and Makenzi Heumiller are excited to take over Emerald parkrun tomorrow. Taylor Battersby

PARKRUN: In an effort to raise public awareness and funds for people living with epilepsy, Emerald Pharmacy Services are taking over Emerald parkrun tomorrow.

Emerald Pharmacy Services Professional Services Co-ordinator and organiser of the event, Hayley Wright, said people were encouraged to take part or support the 7am parkrun from the sidelines while wearing purple - the official colour for the international day for epilepsy which is recognised globally on March 26.

She said participants and supporters could donate gold coins to the cause, and all proceeds raised would be given to Epilepsy Queensland who are participating in the worldwide, annual day which aims to make a positive difference to the lives of people affected by epilepsy.

A breakfast spread will be held after the run for a gold coin donation, raffle tickets will be on sale, the Juic'd smoothie and juice bar will be set up, and there will be prizes for best dressed.

"We want to get ourselves out there in the community and we will be inviting our epileptic patients to chat to people,” Ms Wright said.

"It's still quite a taboo topic so we want to help bring it out of the shadows to get people talking about epilepsy.”

Ms Wright said epilepsy was more prevalent in the community than people realised.

She said if a person was with someone who had an epileptic seizure it was important to move them away from anything that could cause harm, and roll them onto their side.

She said the seizure should be timed, someone should stay with the person, and an ambulance should be called.