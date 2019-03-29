Our region's people in print

LAST Friday night more than 100 people celebrated the launch of the Emerald Photographic Club's new exhibition Faces of... Personalities in Print.

The exhibition's opening night honoured not only the region's photographic skills but the personalities of people throughout the community and the connections that are formed in an area.

Club vice-president and exhibition co-ordinator Pam Bartlett-Munt said the opening night was "awesome” with images of the 35 pieces of artwork also being projected on to the wall outside of the art gallery.

"We also used a drone to film the area and took some still shots of the images being projected on to the wall,” she said.

The exhibition, which had been made possible with a grant from the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) and Central Highlands Council, was designed to represent the people of the region using print media and innovative technologies to present the work.

"The whole point of it was to celebrate our community and to actually bring people out who make a difference and who make us feel that sense of connection with our community and those around us,” Mrs Bartlett-Munt said.

"It's all about our 'networks' that do everything from fundraise and cook the sausage sizzles - it's people who just simply do things that inspire us to help others and connect with others.”

She said the images had been printed on a range of mediums including chiffon, a car bonnet, marble coasters, mirrors, vinyl print and tea towels, and each form of media had been chosen to help tell the subject's story.

Mrs Bartlett-Munt said locals who featured in the exhibition included wildlife carer June Ryan and volunteering extraordinaire Selwyn Nutley.

She said Tex Emery, who is synonymous with the Emerald Show Society and was named last year as the Central Highlands Citizen of the year, had been represented.

"He's 92 this year and he's pretty cool.”

Ted Peters, whose image was on the invitation, was photographed by Aaron Kirk.

"Ted's been involved in so many clubs and committees over the years. He volunteered to mow the grounds of the aged care home in the 80s.

"I'm a firm believer that a cup of tea with a mate or going outside and mowing the lawn for a neighbour gives you a sense of grounding or brings you back more than most other things.”

One print, Mrs Bartlett-Munt said, had been finished on chiffon.

"It is stunning. There' s a local kid, Daniel, in the print and there's the ocean.”

"It's about the moment of connection between the mentor and student and when the slightest breeze goes past the print it ripples like the ocean. I just love it.”

She said the print she completed was on a car bonnet and it celebrated "what parents do for their kids” with a depiction of her husband, John.

"The story is about a dad restoring a vehicle for his daughter's formal. And I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into the restoration of that vehicle.”

"Samantha dressed in a 1950s dress and my husband drove them to the formal - it was just a fairytale.”

"The faces of these people don't make the paper or the news but they are the ones who actually show us how to be better and they're always there for us.”

"They usually think that what they're doing isn't anything special, but without them communities like ours can't survive.”

The exhibition will be open during normal council opening hours until April 13. Anyone interested in joining the photographic club can look up Emerald Photographic Club's Facebook page or phone Mrs Bartlett-Munt on 0411844376.

The group meets on the first Wednesday night of the month, from 6.30pm in the club rooms in the Emerald Arts Centre.