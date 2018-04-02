Menu
Login
Opinion

OUR SAY: A bit of perspective wouldn't go astray in scandal

Steve Smith was clearly heartbroken in his press conference.
Steve Smith was clearly heartbroken in his press conference.
Carlie Walker
by

A WEEK after I lambasted the Australian captain over the ball tampering incident in South Africa, I've changed my tune.  

Sure I still disagree with what happened on the third day of the third Test.

I still think there had to be penalties handed out to those involved.  

But I think that the past week has shown a disappointing amount of hysteria when there should have been common sense and good judgment.  

For a start, Cricket Australia's decision to rub the three players out of the side for a lengthy period was unnecessary.  

I don't think Steve Smith or Dave Warner are fit to be leaders of the team because of their actions and that should have been addressed.  

But we've seen many instances of ball tampering in recent years and none have evoked such a massive penalty.  

The International Cricket Council had already handed out punishments and in my view that was enough.  

I'm hoping each player will lodge an appeal.   

A year out of the game for Warner and Smith and nine months for Cameron Bancroft is beyond unreasonable when you consider the ICC's penalty was much more lenient for all involved.  

The cavalier attitude Smith displayed at the press conference when he confirmed the ball tampering has been replaced with real contrition.   

It's time we all showed some forgiveness and a sense of perspective on the matter.  

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cricket cricket scandal editors picks fraser coast opinion our say

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners