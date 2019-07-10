Our voters demand tougher sentencing for kid crims

MORE than 85 per cent of residents living in Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin think the courts need to get tougher on sentencing and jail time for juvenile criminals.

That is according to the results of News Corp Queensland’s Your Say 2020 sentiment survey – the biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland.

More than 8000 Queenslanders went online to answer 49 questions ranging across jobs, the economy, the environment, COVID and our elected leaders.

The answers have given us a comprehensive look at ourselves, highlighting how much faith we have in the future but also uncovering concerns in specific regions and issues that need to be addressed.

The results showed 87.3 per cent of respondents in Mackay, Whitsunday, Burdekin and Mirani believed the courts needed to get tougher on sentencing and jail time for juvenile criminals.

Another 12.7 per cent said they did not think there should be harsher penalties.

Of those surveyed in Mackay, Whitsunday, Burdekin and Mirani, 62.4 per cent said youth crime had impacted their suburb.

The other 37.6 per cent did not report any youth crime issues in their area.

The survey method

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, both subscribers and non- subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

It did not require personal details or contact information, but respondents had to include their age bracket, gender and state electorate.

There were 8025 valid responses to the questions. Any attempts to spam the survey were blocked and removed from final results.

The geographic split of survey respondents maps closely to the population distribution of the state.

Those aged over 45 were over-represented in the survey responses, and the gender balance skewed a bit more male than the population.

YOUR SAY: Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin residents have their say on youth crime.

While the results should not be seen as a predictor for the state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions does provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions, the common issues Queensland is facing, and people’s key concerns for the future.

In Mackay, 76 people completed the survey, compared to 40 in Whitsunday, 36 in Mirani and 29 in Burdekin. The above results are not considered scientifically significant but provide an indication of voter sentiment.