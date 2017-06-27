Our world champion Cass

Cass Pickard says hello to her son and daughter who, along with their St Brigids Emerald classmates, welcomed her home at the Emerald Airport.

THE excitement was at fever pitch yesterday afternoon at 1.45pm as world champion powerlifter Cass Pickard emerged from the plane and walked onto the tarmac at the Emerald Airport.

A group of students from St Brigid's Catholic Primary School Emerald were eagerly awaiting her arrival, among them Cass's two children Dilyn, 6, and Tyson, 7.

Dressed in matching shirts that read My Mum's a World Champion Power Lifter and clutching a congratulations sign, her children were first to greet her with hugs as the rest of the crowd that had gathered cheered her on.

Pickard, proudly wearing her medals about her neck, came home with gold in the dead lift, silver in the squat and bronze in the bench to claim gold overall in the M1 under 63kg ladies' division at the World Championships in Belarus.

"That's what I was wanting, I wasn't going to loose so I was hoping for that,” she said.

Pickard also came second in the masters overall, across all weight divisions.

Travelling to the championships with just her husband Hamish, the couple were gone for two weeks with Pickard winning the medals on Saturday night.

Walking through the airport doors to the roaring cheers from her friend, family and supporters, Pickard was overcome with emotion as she individually took time to thank everyone who had come to cheer her home. Husband Hamish said the family are really proud of her achievements and thanked everyone for their support.

"We couldn't have done it without the community getting behind us,” he said. "Our heartfelt thanks to all our supporters and sponsors. ”