Menu
Login
MISSING: Louise Stephens.
MISSING: Louise Stephens.
News

Out of character for woman to go missing

CONTRIBUTED
25th Sep 2019 8:49 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Moranbah.

Louise Stephens (pictured) was last seen on Acacia Street at around 7pm on Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback (similar to pictured) with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Ms Stephen's car.
Ms Stephen's car.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.

Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Music talent heating up

    Music talent heating up

    News Harvey Jones is one of few students across Queensland that will be a Youth Delegate at the 2019 Arts Ablaze Conference.

    Use right tools to look after mental health

    Use right tools to look after mental health

    News The event is in its second year and is hoped people would come away with “tangible...

    Plead to stay safe on school holidays

    Plead to stay safe on school holidays

    News The Queensland Ambulance Service is urging drivers to be extra careful on the roads...

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for takeoff

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for...

    News Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to resurface the main runway, taxiway...