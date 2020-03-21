Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Outback airport closed following crash landing

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have narrowly avoided serious injuries after the plane they were travelling in crash landed.

The Courier Mail understands five passengers were on-board the light aircraft when its landing wheels failed to deploy, causing it to skid across the runway about 11.20am today in Roma, in outback Queensland.

Noone was hurt in the landing with all passengers able to exit the plane by themselves.

The Roma airport was shut down while emergency services responded to the crash.

Roma is about 430km inland from Brisbane.
 

Originally published as Outback airport closed following crash landing

More Stories

Show More
airport outback plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a strict new limit imposed on people in group spaces.

        New workers welcomed to Isaac Regional Council

        premium_icon New workers welcomed to Isaac Regional Council

        News Eight new employees were welcomed in Moranbah this week.

        Pet rescue organisation nears 1000 adoptions

        premium_icon Pet rescue organisation nears 1000 adoptions

        News After just eight years, CQ Pet Rescue is quickly approaching a milestone.

        Mining firm’s plan to pump $100M into economy amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Mining firm’s plan to pump $100M into economy amid COVID-19

        Business The plan will bring relief to many Central Queensland supplier and contractors