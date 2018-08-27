UPDATE: Missing Outback couple found safe

NT Police are searching for 29-year-old Cody Rowland and 25-year-old Bianca Farnsworth after their old Mitsubishi Urvan or similar (NT registration CC91RT) broke down on the Stuart Highway

NT Police are searching for 29-year-old Cody Rowland and 25-year-old Bianca Farnsworth after their old Mitsubishi Urvan or similar (NT registration CC91RT) broke down on the Stuart Highway

UPDATE: A YOUNG couple, including a pregnant woman, has been found after their car broke down in the NT Outback and they vanished while hitchhiking to the nearest town.

Melbourne residents Cody Rowland, 29, and Bianca Farnsworth, 25, had not been seen since they abandoned their Mitsubishi Urvan on the Stuart Highway after encountering mechanical problems, while travelling north of the South Australian border near Kulgera, about 2.40pm on Friday. They were headed to Katherine, about 1400km north, with their rottweiler dog.

A NT Police spokesman told news.com.au there had not been any trace of the pair until they were located "safe and well" this afternoon. Police have not provided further details at this stage.

EARLIER: A YOUNG couple, including a pregnant woman, has vanished in the NT Outback after their car broke down and they were believed to have attempted to hitchhike to the nearest town.

Melbourne residents Cody Rowland, 29, and Bianca Farnsworth, 25, have not been seen since they abandoned their Mitsubishi Urvan on the Stuart Highway after encountering mechanical problems while travelling north of the South Australian border near Kulgera, about 2.40pm on Friday. They were headed to Katherine, about 1400km north, with their rottweiler dog which has also not been located.

A NT Police spokesman told news.com.au there had not been any reported sightings or any trace of the pair since Friday afternoon.

NT Police are searching for 29-year-old Cody Rowland and 25-year-old Bianca Farnsworth after their car (pictured) broke down on the Stuart Highway, just north of the SA border.

Ms Farnsworth, originally from Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, is several months pregnant with her first child. Friends of Ms Farnsworth told news.com.au she was thrilled to have a baby on the way. Her last Facebook post obtained by news.com.au contained a gushing pregnancy announcement accompanied by pictures of her ultrasound scans.

"10 little fingers, 10 little toes, 2 little eyes, 1 little nose," it read.

"Put them together and what do you got?

"Our baby on the way ready or not.

"Due January 2019."

The couple was believed to be in good health prior to their disappearance, according to police.

The couple was travelling with their dog (pictured) which is also missing.

"It is understood that the pair was going to try and hitchhike to Alice Springs, around 200km away," a police statement read.

"It is unclear what supplies or finances they have available."

Ms Farnsworth was employed as a pharmacy assistant for Terry White Chemist Watergardens in Melbourne until she "suddenly stopped showing up for work" last month.

Store retail manager Mary Lou Murgia told news.com.au that Ms Farnsworth had called in sick on a Friday and said there had been a "family emergency and that she had to go to the NT" about six weeks ago.

"But then we didn't hear from her again," Ms Murgia said.

"I and several staff members called, sent text and Facebook messages, and emails to her when she stopped showing up for work but she never responded.

Bianca Farnsworth is pregnant with her first child.

"I thought it was weird that she never made contact again but assumed she had just abandoned her job as she was still active on Facebook." Another employee told news.com.au that staff knew Ms Farnsworth was pregnant before she vanished and had been "really worried about her" when she didn't return to work. If you have seen either of these people and their rottweiler please call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.