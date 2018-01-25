Outbreak of gastro strikes at town hall

OUTBREAK: Numerous people have become unwell and presented to Emerald Hospital with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

NUMEROUS people have presented to Emerald Hospital with symptoms of gastroenteritis after attending a function at Emerald Town Hall last Friday.

The cause of the outbreak is unclear at this stage and the Central Queensland Public Health Unit has begun an investigation to determine its cause.

The town hall is being sterilised and will remain out of service until further notice. Bookings have been moved to McIndoe Park Function Centre.

The health unit advises there are various causes of gastroenteritis, including food-borne diseases and a virus transmitted from person to person.

Faeces and vomit are both infectious, therefore it is important to use good hand washing and other hygiene practices at home.

It is recommended any contaminated areas are disinfected immediately after an episode of illness by using a bleach-based household cleaner.

Anyone who attended last week's function or is suffering gastro symptoms is urged to see a doctor.