OUTLOOK: Rain needed for upcoming bushfire season

Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC, an Australian Government funded research centre, revealed its Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook from March to May 2021.

More rain is needed in Central Queensland to overcome this year’s bushfire season, according to recent data.

The research was produced quarterly for fire authorities to make strategic decisions such as resource planning and prescribed fire management to reduce the negative impacts of bushfires.

The findings revealed the recent La Nina conditions continued to improve fire risk conditions in Queensland.

“With the continued rainfall in the northern parts of the state, an increase in growth in biomass is expected and is likely to lead to lower than normal fire potential,” the report revealed.

But despite recent rain, some parts of Central Queensland still needed rainfall to overcome the impact of this year’s bushfire season.

“Lower than normal rainfall over the coastal areas from Rockhampton to south of Townsville may increase fire potential through March to early April,” the report revealed.

Conditions are expected to return to normal by May.

For the autumn outlook period, fire potential across most of Queensland was expected to return to normal or below normal conditions.

“The exception to this is some areas of the interior, to west and central coastal areas, with above normal fire potential expected.”

Queensland firefighters may have a challenging time with fire mitigation activities due to the positive moisture outlook throughout Queensland.

The report revealed these activities would be dependent upon local weather conditions.