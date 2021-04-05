‘Outrageously underpaid’: Morris challenges all-time greats

He is the best value winger in the game right now, possibly all-time. Brett Morris’s recent tryscoring run has him snapping at the heels of all-time greats.

He is the best value winger in the game right now, possibly all-time. Brett Morris’s recent tryscoring run has him snapping at the heels of all-time greats.

Brett Morris's amazing try-scoring run has elevated him to all-time great status, but he remains outrageously underpaid.

The veteran Rooster is on around $250,000-a-year at the Roosters.

This pales in comparison to $750,000 for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak at the Bulldogs - and DWZ is currently suspended.

Yet Morris with 174 tries now sits fourth on the all-time tryscoring list behind only Ken Irvine (212), Billy Slater (190) and Steve Menzies (180).

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

At his current rate of 0.64 tries per game over his career and barring injury, Morris should easily overtake Menzies this season and take third spot.

On 2021 strikerate he'd even overtake Slater into second this season, although going on career strikerate he'd need to play another season.

Then there's Irvine's all-time record, which is not out of reach.

Although Morris would likely need to play until 36 or 37, it's far from impossible, especially given current form.

In 2021, Morris is almost keeping pace with a 74-year-old record - he has scored the equal second most tries in the first four rounds since Jack Lindwall in 1947 (see full table below).

Morris's future is currently open. His one-year deal at the Roosters runs out at the end of the season and he hasn't announced any retirement plans.

- Tom Sangster

Most tries after 4 rounds



Not bad for the rookie @sydneyroosters winger! pic.twitter.com/zBh1SY8VQa — Aaron Wallace (@wallyscr) April 5, 2021

NRL WORLD ENAMOURED WITH TEEN PRODIGY

He is the kid born to play NRL.

And it took just 26 minutes into his first grade debut against the Warriors for 18-year-old Sam Walker to confirm he has the game to match the hype.

With former NRL star and father Ben watching alongside mum Kylie in the SCG stands, the newly-minted Roosters No.7 held up a beautiful pass for Nat Butcher to score as the Tricolours came from behind to beat the Warriors 32-12.

How many halfbacks can say they had a try assist to their name before the half hour was up on the start of their careers?

Minutes later, a high Walker bomb was lost in the night sky by Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and possession returned to the Roosters.

The Tricolours scored from the next set.

"It was a good start. We get to see a lot of Sam and a lot of people who have watched him (know) there was a lot of spectacular stuff, but he put that on hold," said Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

"It was a good foundation game for him and then we saw little bits of Sammy coming out.

"Rather than try and put everything into one game, he's got (more to come). There's a lot of footy in the kid, but I liked the way he started.

"He looks like a boy out there as soon as you see the cameras on him, he looks young.

"But he is cunning, he knows footy and (father) Ben has done a great job with him as a skilled player and also with his temperament.

"He's really easy to manage, he's a very good player and he knows what we think of him."

Warriors coach Nathan Brown was equally enamoured with Walker's debut.

"He's obviously a very talented kid," Brown said.

"He certainly looked good tonight.

"I'm sure over the years he will be a good long-term player for the Roosters."

Walker didn't try to overplay his hand but showcased his range of skills with ball in hand or on the boot.

He launched an inch-perfect crossfield kick for Brett Morris with one of his first touches in senior company.

The veteran winger knocked it on to kill off any hope of a try, but it was an early sign this Walker can walk the walk.

In one passage of play he handled twice, firing off a perfect 20m left to right pass before returning serve with a right to left pass of equal accuracy.

He was credited with four linebreak assists and had a hand in another Roosters' try, adding a second half conversion to complete a near-perfect first day on the job.

It was some introduction to the wider rugby league world.

Sam Walker starred on debut. Digital image by Gregg Porteous - NRL Photos

TEDDY AT THE READY

The Roosters are missing a host of frontline players, but as long as James Tedesco stays healthy they will remain a threat in this competition.

The classy No.1 kick-started things for the Roosters, fending off Wayde Egan and sprinting 30m for a trademark J. Tedesco try.

Teddy has now scored seven tries in four games, one behind ageless teammate Brett Morris.

Morris picked up a double and is eyeing Ken Irvine's long-standing record of career tries.

The Roosters veteran sits on 174, needing a further 39 tries to go past Irvine's 212.

The Roosters did lose Sitili Tupouniua to concussion and Morris picked up a cork, but they appeared to avoid any major mishaps.

Victor Radley made a solid return in his first game since doing his ACL nine months ago.

WARRIORS WILT UNDER THE STRAIN

The Warriors started strongly enough but fell away badly in the back-end of the first half and ultimately failed to go the journey.

After leading 12-4 at the 26th minute mark, the Kiwis conceded three tries in 14 minutes to go to the sheds 16-12 down.

The second half continued in a similar vein.

They conceded a soft try to Brett Morris from dummy-half and then gave up another easy four-pointer when a dropped ball fell into the hands of Drew Hutchison.

Losing prop Addin Fonua-Blake to a knee injury didn't help their cause, but it wasn't a performance of a team with designs on the top eight.

Originally published as 'Outrageously underpaid': Morris challenges all-time greats