Menu
Login
Kayci King, Burnie Finggers and Anna Black at the 2018 Central Highlands Relay for Life.
Kayci King, Burnie Finggers and Anna Black at the 2018 Central Highlands Relay for Life. Kristen Booth
News

Over and above for charity

Kristen Booth
by
12th Sep 2018 9:30 AM

CENTRAL Highlands Relay for Life has wrapped up for another year and the local community has smashed their fundraising target of $35,000.

Central Highlands Relay for Life Chairperson Lisa Conway said the event was a huge success.

"We had 21 teams, 274 participants and raised $41,352.86,” she said.

"The highest Fundraising award went to Central Highlands Regional Council for the third year in a row. 'There is Always Hope & Roses' were close competitors coming in second and received a new award 'Relay Rookie', to honour their hard work and dedication over the last few months raising awareness and promoting our event.”

She said the highlights of the event were the Team Relay Races, Don't Forget the Lyric Competition, Trivia game and "our moving Candle light ceremony”.

Other awards:

Best Baton - Medical Misfits

Spirit of Relay - There's always hope & roses

Best dressed Team - Pink Pinks

Best dressed campsite - There's always hope & roses

cancer council australia cancer research central highlands relay for life community spirit relay for life 2018
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Find your treasure in the trash

    News Emerald Tip Shop Spring Clean sale is encouraging locals to recycle and reuse pre-loved goods.

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    News The Garage Sale Trail weekend is back again next month.

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Local Partners