Overnight ambulance rounds from around the state
Wamuran - single vehicle crash
A male patient in his 30s was transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution following a single vehicle crash on the Daguilar Highway just prior to 3:30am.
Stones Corner - fire
Paramedics remained on standby at a fire to a commercial premises on Logan Road at 12:10am. There were no patients requiring treatment of transport.
Southport - scooter crash
At 11:11pm, paramedics responded to an incident where a motorised scooter had crashed into a parked car on Central Street, Labrador. A male patient was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Bilinga - spider bite
A female patient in her 30s was transported stable to Tweed Heads Hospital after reportedly suffering a spider bite to the leg at a private residence at 10:22pm.
Freshwater - reported snake bite
Paramedics responded to a reported snake bite at a private residence at 10:18pm. A female patient in her 50s was transported stable to Cairns Hospital.
Bongaree - two-vehicle crash
Paramedics transported a male patient in his 20s to Caboolture Hospital stable with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on First Avenue and Goodwin Drive at 9.10pm.
Elimbah - vehicle fire
No patients required assessment at the scene of a vehicle fire on Jacks Lane at 8.12pm. Paramedics remained on standby.
Crediton - motorcycle crash
A male teenager was transported stable to Mackay Hospital with a lower leg injury following a motorcycle crash at a private address around 6.30pm.
Annerley - two-vehicle crash
Two patients with minor injuries were transported stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Cracknell Road and Sarah Street at 6.20pm.
Wandal - boat into embankment
Ten patients, including six children and four adults, were transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a boat collided with an embankment on the Fitzroy River around 4.45am. Nine patients were transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions, while a female in her 60s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a chest injury and neck pain. The other nine patients are as follows:
• Male child (under 5)with headache and leg abrasions.
• Primary-school aged male with shoulder pain.
• Male toddler with emotional distress.
• Primary-school aged male with back pain.
• Male child (under 5) with leg and neck pain.
• Male patient in his 30s with a head laceration.
• Primary-school aged male with a leg injury.
• Female patient in her 30s with shoulder, leg and back injuries.
• A male patient in his 30s with a pelvic injury.