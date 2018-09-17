Menu
Login
The Queensland Ambulance Service attended three crashes across the region overnight, which injured four people.
The Queensland Ambulance Service attended three crashes across the region overnight, which injured four people. Matthew Deans
News

Overnight crashes land four people in hospital

Amber Hooker
by
17th Sep 2018 6:35 AM

PARAMEDICS transported four people to hospital following three crashes across the region overnight.

A female injured in a single-vehicle crash on Blackall Range Rd, Woombye was transported in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH).

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) reports she suffered minor injuries during the crash about 10.19pm, shortly after a separate, two-vehicle crash in Alexandra Headland.

QAS reports a woman in her 70s was taken to SCUH with hip pain following the crash on Mooloolaba Rd at 8.51pm.

Earlier, two males were transported to the Caboolture Hospital following a two-vehicle crash reported on Graham Rd at 7.19pm.

QAS report a man aged in his 40s was taken in for observation, the second as a male of unknown age with a minor head injury.

crash emergency queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons.

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Emerald musician set to perform with top Australian country artists

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Local Partners