Overtaking lanes to be added to CQ highway

ROADWORK: Overtaking lanes will be added on the Capricorn Highway next year.

ROADWORK: Overtaking lanes will be added on the Capricorn Highway next year.

CONSTRUCTION of more overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway between Emerald and Rockhampton will begin next year.

The work, part of multiple State Government road projects, will cost $19 million.

Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Cominos said any investment in the Central Highlands would help its economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which was “certainly most welcome”.

“Any money coming into the community at any place along the highway, before it leaves, gets turned over three times,” Mr Cominos said.

“So it’s not only the initial package that we’re getting; it’s the spin off that we’re going to get from it.

He said the number of accidents would be reduced and the delivery of goods would become more efficient along the road.

“Everything these days relies on transportation,” he said, “so you’ve got to have good highways.”

The government expects construction to begin by early 2021, weather permitting.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wanted to keep as many Queenslanders as possible in jobs.

“We need to continue to invest in Queensland infrastructure so jobs can keep flowing,” she said.

“When we come out of this, we want to make sure Queensland’s economy can power along and we can support as many jobs as possible.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said: “The additional capacity and safety of our region’s freight links will be tremendously important to Central Queensland’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“These road transport projects will stimulate local demand and help keep Central Queenslanders in jobs which right now are vital to families and our economy.”