Overwhelmed with success of golf day

OVERWHELMED: CQ Rescue board members Dr Peter Bastable and Bill Cooper with event organisers Catherine and Tony Windsor. Juani Bleuu Photography

TIERI Country Club's fundraising golf day was "a huge success” with fundraising efforts reaching more than double the initial target.

Event co-organiser Cath Windsor said she was "overwhelmed” by the response.

She said $13,532 was donated to CQ Rescue and about $7000 to local emergency services.

"We are truly humbled by our achievements and, of course, this could not be achieved if it wasn't attended by our wonderful community and the true, kind generosity of the brilliant sponsors.”

She said the fundraiser, held on March 2, was a way for the community to support their local emergency services and help them secure extra equipment.

Every golf course hole was sponsored by a business and then that money was donated to CQ Rescue.

Ms Windsor said CQ Rescue Board members Bill Cooper and Dr Peter Bastable came along to the day which "meant the world to us as the organisers”.

She said local emergency services conducted a road crash simulation to start the day, tended to the barbcue and generally helped out.

"The CQ Rescue board members were impressed with how well organised it was and the size of the crowd, and the local services were amazed at the amount presented to them.”

Sponsors included Key Solutions Group, CHMS, DBS, Quarry Mining, Lachlan Miller, DEFTEC, NLT Australia, EMS, Jet Mining, Hastings Deering, Sentinel Mining, HD Mining, The Jerky Lady Products, Real Group/Undamine, Y Strength, Q west Hire, Glencore, Moranbah Workers Club, FAT JESUS, Brendan Smith and The Tieri Country Club.