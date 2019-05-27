Oz Lotto jackpots to $30 million

This Tuesday's Oz Lotto jackpot has ballooned out to $30 million after going unclaimed for four straight weeks.

Up to one-in-five Australians are expected to have an entry for the massive prize, but if it again isn't won it will climb even higher next week.

The last time a $30 million Oz Lotto jackpot was won was in September 2018 when a winner from the eastern suburbs of Sydney scored the entire prize.

Back in March, three division one winners shared a $70 million jackpot, however one Melbourne winner had accidentally ended up holding two of those entries and took home $46.6 million.

Meanwhile, a Mackay tradie has won the biggest ever Queensland Keno prize, pocketing a whopping $5.1 million.

Few leave the pub as multi-millionaires but he'll have plenty of time to knock back a few cold ones after declaring his working days are over.

Earlier this year, a Sydney woman scooped up an extraordinary $107.57 million in a record Powerball draw.

Although the Powerball prize had been set at $100 million, it blew out an extra $7 million by the large numbers of investors who bought tickets in a bid to take out the top prize.

The Lott contacted the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, directly after the draw to inform her of her life-changing win.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said. "I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?"

The registered player also misheard the eye-watering figure, thinking she had walked away with just $107,000.

"Wait - are you telling me I've won $107 million? Oh my god. That is just so much money," she told Australia's official lottery provider over the phone.

The woman, a healthcare provider, revealed she won't be quitting her job. She plans to share her winnings with her family, give "a whole slab of money" to her favourite charity, and perhaps even "buy a caravan and travel around".

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she told The Lott. "I'm not quite sure what to do but of course I will be helping my family."