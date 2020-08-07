P-plater ‘regrets’ driving after drinking beer at mate’s
A P-PLATER, who drank five beers, has been disqualified after deciding to get behind the wheel.
Georgia Rose Evans, 20, pleaded guilty on August 6 at Blackwater Magistrates Court to driving while over the no alcohol limit.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted a Nissan Patrol driving on MacKenzie St, Blackwater, about 9.30pm on June 9.
He said Evans, a mine operator, provided a .088 per cent BAC and told police she had just left a friend’s house after consuming five beers.
“I understand I made a mistake and I’m very regretful of the decision I made,” Evans said.
The 20-year-old has a very minimal traffic history, Sgt Ongheen told the court.
Evans was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was not recorded.