UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 40, airlifted after collision with car

AIRLIFTED: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Mororo.

UPDATE: A 40-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital with multiple leg fractures following a collision with a car on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision at Mororo, near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd about 1.01pm this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the incident, where a 40-year-old motorcyclist was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's clinical team.

The man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital with multiple leg fractures.

The Pacific Highway north of Harwood has now been cleared following the crash, but heavy traffic remains in the area.

EARLIER: TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been impacted in both directions north of Harwood this afternoon, as emergency services respond to a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at 1.01pm at Mororo near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the highway is now closed in both directions, with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked to the incident.

Southbound traffic is backed up at least 9km, while northbound traffic is queued 7km.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is heavy and there is no diversion.

Motorists can use Summerland Way and the Bruxner Highway instead.

