‘Pack your patience’: Highways in holiday gridlock

Traffic is once again starting to build along multiple southeast Queensland highways as families begin to return home from the Ekka long weekend.

Scenes similar to that of Friday's traffic standstill have already appeared on multiple parts of the Bruce Highway, with traffic reportedly backed up from Beerburrum all the way past Buderim.

Meanwhile the Gold Coast Highway is experiencing some congestion around Southport, with the woes expected to hit the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

The RACQ has this morning warned motorist's they'll be needing to "pack their patience" if they're hitting the motorways today, this follows authorities urging Queenslanders to travel across the state for the one off long weekend.

You'll need to pack your patience if you're driving back to Brisbane from the Sunshine Coast today! #QldTraffic pic.twitter.com/2EAqkZruqo — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) August 16, 2020



