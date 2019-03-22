Paddy's races are back

OFF AND RACING: Springsure St Patrick Day Races' stalwarts Stan Jacie Priddle gearing up for a big day.

OFF AND RACING: Springsure St Patrick Day Races' stalwarts Stan Jacie Priddle gearing up for a big day. Contributed

RACEGOERS, be prepared for a day of Irish celebrations at the 67th Springsure St Patrick's Day Races tomorrow.

No less than 35 horses will line up and go around the Springsure track under the guidance of their brave jockeys who will make the Springsure turf rumble.

In a mammoth effort from the once-a-year club, $50,000 is offered in prize money for tomorrow's meeting.

It is expected to be a crowd of over 1000, where no doubt the Irish green will be very prevalent in the fashion stakes.

St Patrick's Day Race Club president Terry Hoare said he was more than pleased when the nominations closed on Tuesday morning.

"The fields assembled for our race day on Saturday are well beyond our expectations,” he said.

"It promises to be a wonderful day for Springsure and the surrounding districts.

"People travel from hundreds of kilometres away throughout the Central Highlands and beyond for our annual St Pat's day.

"It is Springsure's social day of days and the recent rain has the track looking magnificent.”

Central Highlands' trainers are well represented at Springsure with all the Highlands' trained gallopers looking to have strong chances in their respective races.

The Vagg family look to have a strong hand in the Maiden Handicap with 'Paper Talk' who is knocking on the door for a win.

Sidney Roberts lines up with her first runner 'That's Enough' also in the Maiden Handicap.

Glenda Bell saddles up 'One More Bopa' in the Benchmark 55 Handicap.

Bell also lines up with last start Pioneer Park winner 'Real Deal McNeil' in the Class B Handicap over 900m.

Ross Meek has strong claims in the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1400m with Mr Resetti, who was only narrowly beaten last start at Pioneer Park.

The main event is the $10,000 Springsure Bracelet, where Tom Button looks to have a stranglehold on the event with 'Mystic Forces', who will start as an odds-on favourite for the Button stable.

Bevan Johnson's tough-as-teak mare 'Exstratum' is looking to be one of the main dangers to the Button trained galloper.

Alpha owner Kelvin Sparrow hinted 'Mystic Forces' is on a Battle of the Bush preparation and hoped to be there for the June final.

Tomorrow, 2017/18 Country Premiership Winning jockey Dakota Graham hopes to make her comeback after an 11 month hiatus from the saddle, only eight weeks after having her first child, Connor.

Graham has worked tirelessly to strip down to 57 kilograms and is awaiting sign-off from Racing Queensland to take rides for her parents Bevan and Melanie Johnson tomorrow.

Last weekend Dakota deputised for her father as a strapper at the Barcaldine meeting, making the 1,400km trip from Miles to combine with leading Clermont apprentice Emma Bell.

Bell was bestowed the honour by Bevan Johnson to ride Queensland Country Horse of the Year, 'Fab's Cowboy', for the top-line galloper's first up run at Barcaldine.

The star country galloper is en route to the $125,000 Battle of the Bush final in June.

Dan and Rae Fletcher's super filly Sunlight will start at Mooney Valley tonight in the Group 1 William Reid.

The filly has drawn a wide Barrier 11 but Fletcher hopes the star filly has the gate speed to overcome this.

At time of print, she was the ruling $2.20 favourite to take out more Group 1 glory.