A rapist and paedophile serving the remainder of a jail sentence in the community will return to the district court for allegedly breaching his sentence conditions.

Reed Arthur John Davidson, 24, faced Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with failing to comply with reporting conditions imposed upon him following previous convictions.

The court heard Davidson, of Deagon, was currently serving a three-year suspended sentence following conviction in Brisbane District Court on October 5, 2018.

At the time, he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, for which he was given the jail sentence.

He had also pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and was given 12 months' jail for two of the offences and ordered to serve a 30-month probation order.

The court heard Davidson was subject to several strict reporting conditions, which required him within seven days to report certain changes in his life.

Reed Davidson outside Caboolture Magistrates Court.

The court heard he had failed to tell the court he had activated personal accounts on Facebook and Play Station and had also failed to report contact with children.

Defence lawyer Liz Schonknecht, who handed a reference for Davidson to the court, told Magistrate Peter Hasted had undertaken studies in conservation management and had suffered trauma and mental health conditions.

Magistrate Hasted said while Davidson was "making real efforts to address the challenges you face", the penalties for failing to report changes in circumstances were "extremely high".

"You could go to prison for five years," he said.

Davidson was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, with immediate parole and was also ordered to serve 18 months probation.

He was also committed back to Brisbane District Court for breaching his previous sentence.

Originally published as Paedophile cops jail term for social media accounts