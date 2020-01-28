Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News AN EX-CENTRAL Queensland miner who was struck in the head and body following a mining roof collapse, causing significant injuries, has lodged a claim.

        SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        premium_icon SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        News Road crash rescue unit unable to operate due to volunteer shortage.

        Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        premium_icon Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        Weather Rivers are flowing and dams are rising after heavy weekend falls.

        The school zones police will be targeting

        premium_icon The school zones police will be targeting

        News Police will be out in force as students return to class.