Painful truth about trainwreck interview

An Australian journalist who had an "absolutely horrendous" interview with a royal has revealed what the family's biggest problem is.

Michael Usher spoke to Triple M's Moonman in the Morning today in the wake of Prince Andrew's career-ending interview which aired on UK TV over the weekend.

He mentioned reports out of the UK that suggested Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, encouraged her former husband to sit down for the "shocking" interview.

It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty+pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs. Andrew is a true+real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness + goodness @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/qg40lU4Qkf — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) November 15, 2019

"When the possibility of this interview arose, Sarah felt that it could be the best way of clearing his name while presenting the public with a look at the real Andrew," a source told The Sun.

"She backs him to the hilt; and while this is unusual for a Prince to go on TV, she felt that these were exceptional times and unusual circumstances."

Fergie's involvement in the PR nightmare came as no surprise to Usher who interviewed the Duchess for 60 Minutes back in 2011.

"I interviewed her and it was the largest trainwreck interview I've ever done," he said on Triple M.

Usher blasted members of the royal family for thinking that they're "above scrutiny" in interviews.

"They come into it so arrogantly thinking, 'No, no, no, we're above this, we're above scrutiny,'" he said, citing his interview with Fergie as an example.

"When you start drilling in and asking really pointed questions about toe sucking and selling out to the Saudi's and tabloid journos and selling access to the royals, she (Fergie) walked on me three or four times, it was absolutely horrendous."

Usher accused Fergie of having a "split personality" and added, "They all walk in, 'I'm your best friend, I'm going to do it,' and then all of a sudden, 'What's this scrutiny thing? I've got to answer like real people?'"

Fergie stormed out of her 60 Minutes interview. Picture: 60 Minutes

In a bombshell announcement yesterday morning, Prince Andrew claimed to have independently decided to "step back" from the limelight and quit his royal duties amid the scandal of his controversial links to disgraced paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

But royal sources have since painted a very different picture from behind the scenes.

The Queen may have ultimately made the tough call to force him out, but she certainly wasn't standing alone.

While physically absent from the high-level crisis talks on Wednesday, there was another figure who played a central role in deciding Prince Andrew's fate.

No doubt not only infuriated by the threat to the monarchy the scandal posed, but also the fact it was completely overshadowing his current royal tour of New Zealand, Prince Charles reportedly "lobbied intensely" for the Queen to strip Andrew of his duties, according to The Sun.

The Daily Mail reports that a devastated Andrew was then told he could write his own statement to allow him to "bow out gracefully" and try to save face.

"Charles was very involved in the decision as heir to the throne. He knew action had to be taken. The Duke knew he couldn't fight any more. His royal career is over," a senior Palace source told The Sun.

Prince Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, England, Thursday, November 21, 2019. Picture: AJM IMAGES / BACKGRID

Multiple UK outlets are reporting that Prince Andrew was hoping to ride out the storm, but after more than 20 major companies and charities distanced themselves from his work in recent days, he was given no choice by his family.