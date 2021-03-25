“Paint the Port” annual art competition winners announced

The winners of Gladstone Ports Corporation’s annual “Paint the Port” competition have been announced with the 2021 edition attracting a record number of entrants.

The competition provided artists from Gladstone, Rockhampton or Bundaberg with an opportunity to present their unique portrayal of port activities or infrastructure, for a chance to win cash prizes.

The $1000 acquisitive cash prize was awarded to Christine Ward for her “Port n Park” collage.

The spectacular collage features ships, dozers, the East Shores Parklands, Mount Larcom and even the marina.

The high school category award went to Khushi Patel for the ‘Nostalgia’ artwork.

While Talitha Cue’s ‘Textures at East Shores’ won the upper primary school category and Amarni Thetford’s ‘Less is Moor’ was the winner of the lower primary school category.

Guest judge and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery’s Manager and Curator Cameron Curd said the community was home to many talented artists.

Gladstone Ports Corporation Executive General Manager People and Community, Rowen Winsor, winning artist Christine Ward and Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting Chief Executive Craig Walker. Picture: Photopia Studio

“The depth and breadth of talent on show in this competition is high and entrants should be very proud of their achievements,” Mr Curd said.

“The winning entrants were selected because of the way they captured the spirit of the port, and its activities with intricate detail, and consideration – congratulations to you all.”

Judge and Executive General Manager for People and Community, Rowen Winsor said she was looking for artworks which captured multiple aspects of the port in a unique way.

Ms Winsor said this year’s competition attracted 139 registrations – a record for Paint the Port which started in 2007.

“Our port is so vast and is made up of so many aspects from the environment to the community and of course our wharves and coal terminal,” Ms Winsor said.

“The hardest part is choosing a winner because there are so many wonderful pieces every year.

“It’s amazing what these artists produce and to see our port through their eyes.

“However, the winning piece captured me immediately and it also captures GPC’s values of growth, prosperity and community.”

Artworks will be on display at ARTmatters Gallery, 3 Pitt Street, in the Paint the Port Exhibition, from March 24 to April 16.

