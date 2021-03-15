Painting with a purpose: Bundy artists' special rural visit

Kalkadoon artists Chern'ee and Brooke Sutton recently hosted a painting workshop at Wadja Wadja High School in Woorabinda.

Two local artists have travelled to a Central Queensland indigenous community to strengthen the relationship between police, high school students and the community.

Renowned for their contemporary paintings Kalkadoon artists and sisters Chern'ee and Brooke Sutton recently hosted a painting workshop at Wadja Wadja High School at Woorabinda.

With the assistance of local elders, police and high school students, Chern'ee and Brooke Sutton created two special paintings.

Collaborating with Queensland Woorabinda Police and local elders to deliver the creative session the artists taught students about contemporary Aboriginal art and together created two special paintings.

"The students were engaged for the whole two days in leaving their mark on the paintings and did an amazing job with the artworks," Chern'ee said.

"It's such an amazing feeling to be able to work with the kids and create something stunning which we are all very proud of and will hopefully inspire them to continue painting."

Both five-foot long artworks called Kangaroo Sit Down represents the united Woorabinda community.

Dedicated to working together with young members of the community local elders and the police also left a symbolic mark on the paintings.

"We will be travelling back to Woorabinda in the coming months to officially unveil the artworks and donate them to the local Police Station and Courthouse," Brooke said.

The Sutton sisters held a similar workshop at the high school in 2019 and with the help of participants, police and local elders, were able to create some meaningful projects.

Two stunning artworks were created at the previous event which are now used as vinyl wraps on the Woorabinda police cars.

