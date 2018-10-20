Pair are national champs

RUGBY TALENT: Noah Hartley and Braydon O'Sullivan played for the Under 15 Queensland Rugby Union team.

RUGBY TALENT: Noah Hartley and Braydon O'Sullivan played for the Under 15 Queensland Rugby Union team. Contributed

Rugby Union: At his very first state competition, Emerald State High School student Braydon O'Sullivan came out a national champion.

Alongside team mate Noah Hartley, O'Sullivan travelled to Brisbane to compete in the 2018 Queensland School Sport 14-15 QRFSU State Championships.

Competing for the Queensland Red side, they played their final game against New South Wales on October 6 and defeated them 17-5, coming home champions.

His dad Peter O'Sullivan said it was a nice surprise to initially hear O'Sullivan made the team.

"He hadn't made anything big like Queensland Country before, so it was a nice surprise,” he said.

The 14-year-old said it was a surreal experience when they won.

"Because we (Queensland Red) had successfully won the Northern Conference, we went on to play the winners of the Southern conference, and won that as well,” he said.

"Queensland Red won the same trophy last year, so to go back to back is a real credit to the selectors and coaching staff.

"It was all so surreal yesterday when we won, and to have the game live streamed was cool to watch the replay when I got home.”

Playing rugby union since he was just eight years old, O'Sullivan is proud to be a part of the local club Nogoa Redclaws and said they were more like family.

"It's very much a team sport and the boys in the Nogoa Redclaws team are like brothers to me,” he said.

"You make friends for life and you're always there for each other, just like in a game.

"We are taught respect with the culture of the club and rugby itself.

"We remain humble and focus on our development rather than the win.”

Despite the huge achievement, O'Sullivan has kept a level head and still aims to just play better than he did previously. He said it was his team and coaches that pushed him to play his very best.

"Every game I want to be a better player than the previous game,” he said.

"I just want to keep on improving.

"I knew what I needed to do and work on after each game and I want to continue doing that every time I play.

"I don't really look to playing super rugby or for the Wallabies, if I get a crack, that would be awesome too, but my main goal is to keep improving on my own game and be a better me.

"I always aspire to be a better player than I am at the moment. It's going to be hard work, but it will benefit me in the long run.

"Nowadays, it's passionate coaches that take me to the next level and push me to drive harder.”

The Nogoa Redclaws will also compete this weekend at the Western 7s competition, held at the Ag College.

They will compete against teams from all over the state and hope to come out on top.