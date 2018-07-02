Girl gang bashed elderly man at Airbnb

Graffiti on the back of the house. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Graffiti on the back of the house. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

AN elderly man was bashed by a girl gang who then trashed a $3 million Airbnb rental home in Hawthorn East with Apex graffiti.

Victoria Police have called for help to find the girls - ­described as being of African appearance - who attacked the man and a 16-year-old girl outside the Hastings Rd property.

The 73-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was leaving for work about 5am and witnessed males giving a woman grief, so he intervened.

"I got half beaten to death going to work, this is bulls---, this is Australia we're living in. Not happy Jan," he said.

"I went to the woman's aid, and then I copped a bit of a kicking and a belting for that."

He said he was then set upon by around eight females.

"They started kicking me to the ground and punched me in the head. I'm just grateful I wasn't stabbed," he said.

"They took my wallet, I'm pretty s----- about that.

The man, who was taken to hospital, suffered head injuries and was concussed.

The 16-year-old female was unhurt.

The victims are not known to each other and the attacks occurred separately during the early hours.

Postcodes of ­Dandenong and Knoxfield were scrawled on the back of the house along with other graffiti.

Cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, were damaged.

House windows were smashed, curtains were damaged, and light fittings were ­removed.

Graffiti included "block boyz" and "APEX".

A witness told the Herald Sun several residents contacted police after hearing "angry yelling and chanting" about 1am.

Police arrived at the property about 2am and returned hours later after reports of further noise and an altercation.

"I saw between 50 to 60 young Sudanese people spilling out onto the street, fist fighting, screaming," a neighbour said.

"The house was an absolute mess. It's a sad state of affairs that kids feel as though they need to do this."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

