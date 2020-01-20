Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Pair charged after woman allegedly steals for-sale car

by Grace Mason
20th Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN and woman are set to appear in court tomorrow morning accused of stealing an unregistered car from a woman after pretending they wanted to buy it.

It is alleged the 24-year-old Port Douglas woman went to a Windarra St residence in Bentley Park on Wednesday under the pretext of purchasing the Ford Falcon, requested to text drive it then drove off without permission.

Police have alleged she then picked up the 22-year-old Machans Beach man further down the road.

Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied
Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied

The owner followed the car in her own vehicle, calling police after he spotted it stopped at Culgoa Cl and the two occupants fleeing behind a nearby school.

They were taken into custody.

Reiko Starkey, 22, and Kari Stephanie West, 24, had their cases mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

They are each charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving and unregistered car.

Their cases are due to return to court tomorrow.

cairns magistrates court car theft charges theft unregistered car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        News The Central Highlands could experience storms and a heatwave simultaneously.

        Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        premium_icon Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        Health Three other Central Queensland mining communities also to benefit

        COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.