Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Pair charged with murder after body found

More Stories

Show More
charges court editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health At a Brisbane hospital, a woman arrived for a routine CT scan. Thirty seconds later, she was dead – and hospital staff are to blame.

        Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Premium Content Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Crime The man was described as predatory when he sexually assaulted a young woman

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and...

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb