Imran Khan battles fallout in France blasphemy row

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped a fight over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed would result in an easy win -- placating the ultra-conservative quarters at home while being hailed as a defender of Islam abroad.

The gamble seems to have backfired spectacularly.

Khan is now scrambling to keep order, months after launching a war of words with President Emmanuel Macron following the French leader's defence of the magazine Charlie Hebdo's right to republish images of Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

But rather than appease the religious right, Khan's grievance appears only to have encouraged the extremists, with the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) -- the Movement at the Service of the Prophet -- calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

"So far he has failed to maintain the balance."

Few issues resonate in Islamic Pakistan quite like blasphemy, where the publication of the cartoons in Europe has long stoked outrage.

"Any time that the prime minister is representing that view, it's one that has salience in the Pakistani mainstream."

The outrage quickly boiled over into violence.

The assailant later admitted to being inspired by the likes of Khadim Rizvi, the late leader of the TLP.

The violence only ended after Khan's government allegedly agreed to a deal with the TLP that would see the French ambassador booted out after receiving parliamentary approval.

But last week, the TLP said the government had reneged on the agreement -- a deal officials have been vague about -- and its new leader Saad Rizvi called for a march on Islamabad, to take place on Tuesday.

"No one can be above the law and the constitution," tweeted Khan over the weekend, where he also called for Western nations to outlaw blasphemous speech.

Banning the TLP may have little impact, however, as other religious parties have now thrown their support behind the group.

"Khan attempted to try to thread this needle in his tweets about the group... but it is a tough line to walk: not disavowing the group's ideology and demands while taking action."

Or, the government can accede to some of the TLP's demands and embolden religious fanatics to continue using violence in the future as a potent bargaining chip.

"Pakistan has to certainly manage its relationship not just with France and other nations and the rest of the world but it must also be seen to be responsive to the sentiments of Pakistani Muslims."

