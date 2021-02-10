Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Palace confirms arrival of new royal baby

by Stephen Drill in London
10th Feb 2021 5:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A new royal baby has arrived safely, with Princess Eugenie giving birth to a son at the same $35,000 a night hospital where Meghan had Archie.

The Queen's team at Buckingham Palace announced the happy news early on Wednesday morning Australian time.

The boy, who weighed 3.6kg, is the first child for Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35.

 

 

 

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

 

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie posted a picture of her and her husband's fingers holding onto the baby's tiny hand.

Princess Eugenie posted a photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank holding their new baby's hand. Picture: Instagram
Princess Eugenie posted a photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank holding their new baby's hand. Picture: Instagram

The baby was born at the Portland Hospital in London, where Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth in May 2019.

They have strong links to Meghan and Prince Harry, with the California based couple allowing them to use their former home Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle recently.

And they were also married in St George's Chapel, the same venue as Meghan and Prince Harry.

 

Buckingham Palace added: "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie, 30, was also born at the Portland Hospital.

The couple announced the pregnancy in September 2020, with Princess Eugenie saying "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," in a post on Instagram.

The baby, whose name has not been made public, is 11th in line to the throne.

 

Originally published as Palace confirms arrival of new royal baby

More Stories

baby editors picks prince andrew princess eugenie of york royal family sarah ferguson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How not-for-profits can apply for $8M in grants

        Premium Content How not-for-profits can apply for $8M in grants

        News The grants are part of the Queensland Government’s Unite and Recover Economic Recovery Plan.

        NAMED: 57 CQ players impress Gold Coast Suns Academy

        Premium Content NAMED: 57 CQ players impress Gold Coast Suns Academy

        Sport Players from under 13 men to under 17 women came from clubs including Yeppoon...

        Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

        Premium Content Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

        News Paramedics were called to the Gladstone school after reports a student had suffered...

        CQ’s $37M beef project on track to be operating mid-year

        Premium Content CQ’s $37M beef project on track to be operating mid-year

        Business Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has started handing over the $24M...