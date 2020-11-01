Palaszczuk holds firm on border closures

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoyed a glass of wine to celebrate her historic win on Saturday night, but on Monday her focus will turn to penning the state's budget.

The same immediacy won't be applied to a decision on the state's border, however, with Ms Palaszczuk confirming the restriction with Sydney and Victoria will remain in place until the end of the month.

"I have been entirely consistent on this," a jovial Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Sunday, as she insisted she will continue to follow the advice from health officials.

"I vowed that I will work hard for you each and every day, and I will repay that trust.

The premier celebrated the historic victory with a glass of wine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"And, of course, at the end of the day it is about looking after Queenslanders and making sure they are safe, and that is exactly what my priorities are - to make sure that our health response is under control.

"I will be there for you through the good times and the bad. Whether it is cyclones, whether it is any natural disaster, through coronavirus, we will get through this."

The premier revealed Queensland had recorded one new coronavirus case on Sunday, but this infection had been acquired overseas and was detected while in hotel quarantine.

Sunday, 1 November – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 1 new confirmed cases

• 5 active cases

• 1,172 total confirmed cases

• 1,239,418 tests conducted



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,160 patients have recovered.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/WwfLe31HLJ — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 1, 2020

Ms Palaszczuk said Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington hadn't conceded the election when the premier jumped on stage to deliver her victory speech.

The lack of communication explains why the two were caught awkwardly speaking at their post-election functions at the same time.

Commentator Alan Jones described the mix-up as "extraordinary".

"Some dope has got the Opposition Leader speaking at the same time as the Premier," he told the Sky News panel late on Saturday night.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had spoken with Ms Frecklington on Sunday morning, who congratulated the premier for retaining government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had also sent his well wishes through a text message, she said.

Ms Frecklington refused to step down as leader of the LNP. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

When delayed footage of Ms Frecklington's concession was aired, the former lawyer refused to step down as party leader.

"Queenslanders have made their decision, and I thank each and every one of them for voting and for upholding our democracy," she told a not-so-packed Emporium Hotel.

"This decision is respected by the Liberal National Party. And I am so proud of the campaign that we have fought.

"LNP is going to continue to hold the Palaszczuk government to account."

