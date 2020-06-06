Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Palaszczuk’s incredible polling turnaround

by Steven Wardill
6th Jun 2020 7:17 PM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has repaired her punctured popularity with Queenslanders backing the Premier's leadership during the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ms Palaszczuk's partly-restored appeal after a trouble-prone second-term in power has failed to revive Labor's electoral fortunes, according to an exclusive new poll to be published in tomorrow's edition of The Sunday Mail.

The YouGov poll results show the long-serving Queensland Labor leader has recovered after starting 2019 as one of Australia's least popular political leaders, with satisfaction with her performance leaping from 29 per cent to 49 per cent.

Dissatisfaction with her efforts fell from 44 per cent to 33 per cent as Queensland crushed the spread of coronavirus through an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and curtailing people's activities.

The number of uncommitted Queenslanders has shrunk from 27 per cent to 18 per cent.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s satisfaction rating has jumped from a dismal 29 per cent at the start of the year to 49 per cent at the latest count. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Ms Palaszczuk's popularity went into freefall during 2019 as former deputy premier Jackie Trad's integrity scandal engulfed the Government for months.

Her numbers had begun to rival former Labor premier Anna Bligh's when her Government sold a suite of state asset to combat the impact of the global financial crisis.

Ms Trad resigned last month when the Crime and Corruption Commission revealed it was investigating whether she interfered in the appointment of a principal to a new school in her electorate.

She has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31 for the state's first fixed-date election which will be followed by the first four-year term.

 

