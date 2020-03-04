Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        premium_icon Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        Travel Older travellers searching for sunshine and gold can find it in the outback oasis of Clermont

        Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        premium_icon Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        News Daniel Springer died at a CQ mine in 2017 from a head injury.

        NQ First leader spruiks $6B program

        premium_icon NQ First leader spruiks $6B program

        Politics Jason Costigan visits Emerald Chamber of Commerce to talk about infrastructure

        CQ mine death equipment a ‘ticking time bomb’

        premium_icon CQ mine death equipment a ‘ticking time bomb’

        News ‘I think about it almost every day... it shouldn’t have happened.’