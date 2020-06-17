Palmer hits out at Frecklington ‘attacks’

CLIVE Palmer has weighed into an internal LNP fight over the leadership of Deb Frecklington, defending a number of LNP luminaries who are working for his companies.

Mr Palmer has today accused Ms Frecklington of attacking his staff because of their links to him, in what he's called an "abuse of human rights".

LNP President Dave Hutchinson and former LNP president Bruce McIver, both of who work for Mr Palmer, have been publicly blamed for a destabilisation campaign against Ms Frecklington.

Neither have publicly commented.

Others' links to Mr Palmer, including federal Nationals president Larry Anthony, have also been highlighted in the media.

Mr Palmer issued a statement to accuse the LNP Leader of using his name "to gain publicity for her own notoriety".

"The opposition leader Deb Frecklington shouldn't be attacking my staff," Mr Palmer said.

"It is an abuse of human rights.

"Each Australian has the right to work and contribute to society.

"They should be free to enjoy political independence and freedom of political association.

"Anyone who attacks one of my employees runs the risk of being brought to account before the human rights commissioner.

"The workers of Queensland and Australia should be free to enhance their careers and not be in fear of employment ramifications because of their political associations or beliefs.

"People associated with political parties do so by virtue of that party not because of their employment.

"Likewise, people who hold positions within a company do so by virtue of that company."

Deb Frecklington LNP leader, before heading into an LNP meeting in the Undumbi room at Parliament House on Monday. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Palmer said a good government "needs good leaders".

"We need leaders that will bring us together so we can achieve all we can be, leaders who can set a clear political and economic agenda," he said.

"It is disappointing that Deb Frecklington needs to use my name to gain publicity for her own notoriety."

Sources have described a "stalemate" between the two wings of the LNP - state MPs and party officials unhappy with Ms Frecklington's performance.

Party sources have suggested Mr Hutchinson could resign in coming weeks.

There are no moves by him to leave now and not enough support to remove him in an extraordinary meeting of the state executive.

He has already foreshadowed he could quit over his work for Clive Palmer if the LNP's political rival announces he will run candidates in the upcoming poll - a decision expected within the month.

Mr Hutchinson's work for Mr Palmer is viewed as a potential conflict of interest and not supported by some in the party, including Ms Frecklington.