Palmwoods campaign brings back twins’ deaths memory

I'll never forget that stomach churning feeling as I drove past the scene of a horrendous crash which claimed the life of five-year-old twins and their grandmother at Woombye in 2009.

The deaths of Grace and Jessica Hornby, along with their grandmother Denise Mansell, rocked the Sunshine Coast community and sparked a campaign which ultimately led to the installation of permanent speed cameras.

Watching the debate around Palmwoods' notorious intersection in recent days, I couldn't help thinking to myself does someone really have to die again until authorities take action?

Our family used to live in Palmwoods, I know that intersection well.

It is simply not designed for the volumes of traffic going through it. Like in many places on the Coast, hundreds of extra houses have been approved with little thought for how our roads will cope.

At that intersection in particularly, there are severe blind spots, created by the rail underpass.

You feel like you are taking your life into your hands as you try to beat the next round of cars, coming in three different directions, to get through.

At times of the day, you can also be blinded by the sun. Heaven help you if someone comes speeding out of Chevallum Road, also trying to beat the procession of cars on Woombye-Palmwoods Road.

So, what will it take for authorities to act?

Palmwoods might need to take some lessons from Woombye on this one.

Kelly Hornby of Woombye with photographs of her mother Denise Mansell, and her twin daughters Grace Hornby and Jessica Hornby, 5, who died in a car crash just before Mother's Day.

After the deaths of Grace and Jessica, their grandmother and the driver of the other car, the town rallied into action.

I had only been in the job as editor of the Sunshine Coast Daily for a few months, when I turned up at an emotional town meeting.

Woombye Business and Community Association, Les Hadlow, speaking from the front when he saw me on the sidelines and told the crowd they needed to get me (or more accurately) the Daily on board if they wanted action.

On the spot, I pledged our support because I certainly didn't want to see another scene like I did on that night.

Our then police reporter Amy Remeikis described the aftermath.

"Emergency workers could not hide their grief as the bodies of two little girls were pulled from the rear seat of a mangled hatchback, their broken bodies adorned in mini tutus, as if just from a ballet recital.

"The tiny angels, twin girls aged five, died instantly, along with their 60-year-old grandmother.

"The 2001 Toyota hatchback the grandmother was driving was struck side on as it turned from Nambour Connection Road into Blackall Street at Woombye just after 6.15pm on Friday.

"The male driver of the second car, an early model Peugeot sedan, died soon after emergency workers arrived at the scene.

"His male passenger, the only survivor of the two-car crash, was in a critical condition in hospital last night.

"The quadruple fatality, just before Mother's Day, broke the hearts of those who responded to the tragedy.

"There is a mother out there who has just lost her mum and her little girls in one go," one police officer said.

"Just like that. It is indescribable."

The story went on to say: "The intersection where the accident happened is a known black spot with locals campaigning for years to have improvements carried out by Main Roads."

One of the most poignant comments came from a neighbour, who posted this on the Daily's website.

"These two lovely little girls lost last night in this tragic accident are our neighbours.

"How will my husband and I ever forget the screams we heard last night from inside the house when the poor police came and delivered that heartbreaking news to the family that they had lost their two 'little angels', a mother and a grandmother.

"We will miss the two little girls running down the street to play in the park.

"We cannot know or feel what the family is going through.

"Their mother has lost two little girls who won't be there tomorrow morning to say 'Happy Mother's Day, Mummy'.

"Their daddy will never hear 'Happy Father's Day, Daddy' from his two little girls again.

"We feel such sorrow for the family this morning. Two little girls are now two little angels with their grandmother."

Over the next few years, Daily staff watched as the family, and the town, campaigned for action.

The twins' father Michael campaigned tirelessly, launching Road Smart Day to improve road safety in Queensland.

Sadly, he succumbed to brain cancer five years after the death of his girls, which was also followed by the death of his brother in a trucking accident.

Eventually, speed cameras were installed near that intersection.

It never brought Grace and Jessica or the grandmother back, but each time I drive past that intersection and slow down, I remember those little girls.

I pray that we don't have to see a repeat of such a tragedy to get action at other intersections like that at Palmwoods.

What will it take for action? What can you do to get action?

Mark Furler was editor in chief of the Sunshine Coast Daily from 2008 to 2012 and has worked on the Coast as a journalist since 1986. He now oversees News Regional Media digital network and still lives not far from Palmwoods.