FLOURISHING: Florists have had more orders recently.
News

Pandemic drives demand for flowers

Timothy Cox
30th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
FLORISTS are experiencing a rise in business because of coronavirus restrictions.

Emerald stores say their workloads have increased as people staying at home send their well-wishes to friends and family.

Roses & Beans owner Jody Haylock said her flower orders went up about 30 per cent.

“It’s definitely busier with people sending little tributes of love,” she said.

“We’ve noticed an increase in sending flowers and we’re doing boxes of small flowers of cupcakes, which seem to be our best seller.

“It’s that bit of happiness. It’s really lovely.”

This morning, Ms Haylock reopened her other store, Crave Juice Bar, which closed last month for financial reasons.

Abbie Rose & Co owner Abbie Pollard said it was mainly her workload that had picked up, since she had to do more deliveries.

“It hasn’t really increased business-wise,” she said. “It’s just a lot more workload, because I’m doing more deliveries because of the contactless buying.

“More people are getting care package hampers, so hampers with flowers, chocolates and other goodies, just to cheer people up.

“People are pretty much just looking out for each other, sending caring things because they can’t be with each other.”

Ms Pollard said hampers to celebrate newborns were particularly popular.

“I’m doing babies, birthdays, anniversaries.

“When babies are born they send big hampers because they can’t be there for the birth.

“I feel like it’s going to be even busier for Mother’s Day.”

