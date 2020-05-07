Menu
Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said council had voted to turn down a scheduled pay rise, a decision that would personally cost her $2,612 this year.
Pandemic pay rise rejected by council

Zizi Averill
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
COUNCILLORS have turned down a pay rise in solidarity with the many Isaac region households suffering the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council had voted to turn down a scheduled increase, a decision that would personally cost her $2612 this year.

In 2019 the Local Government Remuneration Commission recommended Isaac Regional Council receive a pay increase, with councillor’s base salaries jumping to $70,759.

However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cr Baker said the council had refused her increase, the $1632 pay hike for deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea and the $1387 raise for other councillors.

Cr Baker will keep her annual salary of $130,584, Cr Vea Vea will receive $81,615 and the remaining councillors will be paid $69,372.

“We have a lot of people, along with businesses in our region, like in many regions, struggling to make ends meet and we are committed to ensure they have the help they need,” Cr Baker said.

This decision will remain up for review next year, she added.

Last year, the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal rejected an appeal to increase Cr Baker’s annual salary after the councillors fought for the region to be placed in a different pay bracket.

