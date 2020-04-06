Pandemic to leave long-term scar on rescue service

EMERGENCY services are facing a “health and economic crisis”, as the coronavirus punches a fundraising hole in the RACQ CQ Rescue $9.45 million operational budget.

Chief executive officer Ian Rowan said the outbreak presented an unprecedented set of challenges” for the lifesaving service.

Mr Rowan warned the pandemic would seriously impact resources, finances and the service’s long-term capacity to serve the community.

“Our rescue helicopter crew has already completed 130 missions so far this year, and the workload isn’t easing up,” Mr Rowan said.

The choppers have been at the front line of the coronavirus spread, Mr Rowan said,

“We were in fact the first rotary rescue service in Queensland to airlift a suspected coronavirus patient off a bulk carrier,” he said.

While 50 per cent of funding comes from the State Government, Mr Rowan said the critical service was reliant on the community for about $5 million to keep the rescue service flying.

The not-for-profit’s biggest fundraiser, the 2020 Annual Appeal, has been postponed.

The official opening the renovated hangar at Mackay Airport on Emergency Services Day, which was scheduled for May 31, had also been postponed.

The cancellation of several key fundraisers and activities has further exacerbated what Mr Rowan described as “a health and economic crisis”.

As fundraising options dried up even as the rescue helicopter’s workload continued to increase, Mr Rowan said the service faced many new challenges.

“For now, it’s business as usual for our crew who are this region’s lifeline and are available to anyone, anywhere at anytime in a time of dire need,” Mr Rowan said.