Glenwood panther encounter
Offbeat

'Panther' on the prowl in southeast Queensland

20th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

IT'S the stuff of legends.  

Mysterious black big cats prowling the woods of the Fraser Coast hinterland, reportedly seen numerous times over the decades but never captured clearly on camera.   

Now, there are claims the monstrous feral feline dubbed the Glenwood Panther has emerged again.   

A teen is among several locals who claim to have encountered the 'panther' - a 1.5m beast with tiger teeth said to be the descendant of a big cat which once escaped from the circus - on their properties.   

We went to Glenwood find out more.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

