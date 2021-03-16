Paramedic stabbed after treating overdose victim

A woman has been sentence over the unintentional stabbing of a paramedic following an accidental overdose of medication.

AN IPSWICH court this week heard how a paramedic was stabbed moments after waking a woman who had passed out following an accidental overdose of medication.

The court heard the patient grabbed a kitchen knife after regaining consciousness, and there was a struggle before the paramedic was unintentionally stabbed in the hand, with the gash requiring nine stitches.

Tara Maree Robinson, 34, from Brassall, pleaded guilty at Ipswich District Court on Monday to serious assault causing bodily harm when armed on a paramedic performing her professional duties on October 9, 2019.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC told Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Malouf she did not have to read the agreed facts as he had a written copy.

Ms Malouf gave a brief outline of the facts for the public record, saying an unconscious Robinson became responsive after the paramedics gave her an external rub.

She was resistant to being taken to Ipswich Hospital and after Robinson's father spoke to her she went into the kitchen and got a knife from a drawer.

The paramedic was concerned about Robinson's father being harmed, and there was a brief struggle that led to the hand injury.

Ms Malouf said Robinson expressed genuine remorse when interviewed by police.

"It is serious conduct against an ambulance officer who was trying to help her. And she armed herself," Ms Malouf said.

The Crown sought a jail penalty of not less than 12 months.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said the context of the offence was important, and that Robinson had been at a low point in her life.

She had found out that her former fiance was unfaithful, causing her emotional anguish and anxiety.

Robinson was suffering long-term mental health problems and on that evening mistakenly took too many anti-anxiety tablets.

Ms Bernardin said while it was a very serious incident, Robinson should not serve actual jail time as the risk of reoffending was extremely low.

In sentencing, Judge Lynch reassured Robinson she would not be going to jail for the offence.

Instead, she received a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years.

In reading over the facts, Judge Lynch said Robinson's worried father forced his way into her room and found her unconscious.

After being revived by paramedics she had grabbed a kitchen knife, causing the paramedic to intervene.

In a struggle to remove the knife the medical officer was stabbed.

Judge Lynch said the injury caused pain, with the paramedic suffering financially after having to take time off work.

He noted that it was not a deliberate act, with Robinson later saying she had no recollection of the events.

The court heard she also had no previous criminal history.