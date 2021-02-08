Menu
Paramedics have responded to reports a man has fallen from a motorised scooter at Boyne Island.
Paramedics called to Boyne Island motor scooter crash

Rodney Stevens
8th Feb 2021 6:10 PM
UPDATE 6.10PM: A woman has been taken to hospital with significant leg injuries following a motor scooter crash at Boyne Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was treated at the scene on Bauhinia Street by paramedics for injuries to her leg.

“Paramedics transported an adult female patient with significant lower leg injuries to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition,” the spokeswoman said.

INITIAL REPORT: 5.34pm Emergency services are responding to reports a man has fallen from a motor scooter at Boyne Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on the scene at Bauhinia Street, Boyne Island.

It is understood the man is 31-years-old.

More to come.

