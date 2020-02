Paramedics were called to a snake bite at an Emerald address.

Paramedics were called to a snake bite at an Emerald address.

A MAN bitten by a snake at an Emerald address overnight has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics were called to the private residence about 7.20pm on Saturday, February 29.

The man was bitten on a lower limb, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Emerald hospital in a stable condition.