Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Paramedics treating five people after two-car Paget crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic delays are expected in Paget and West Mackay after two separate crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene at a two-car crash at the intersection of Archibald St and Maggiolo Dr, Paget about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two crews were on scene assessing five people who were in stable conditions.

All five are expected to be taken to hospital.

It is understood the crash has left one lane completely blocked to traffic, with police on scene.

Police were also called to conduct traffic control after a two-car crash reported at the intersection of Lagoon St and Nebo Rd, West Mackay just before 4pm.

It is understood there are no serious injuries, but both cars are in the middle of the road.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay crashes mackay police districts paget crash west mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New report reaffirms resources as backbone of our economy

        Premium Content New report reaffirms resources as backbone of our economy

        News ‘With more than 300 operating mines producing 26 major and minor mineral commodities, our strength has enabled our economy to remain resilient’

        Santos’ new authority to prospect for gas will benefit CQ

        Premium Content Santos’ new authority to prospect for gas will benefit CQ

        News The Palaszczuk government has granted authority to prospect for gas on 764 sqkm...

        LETTERS: Single-use plastics a serious problem

        Premium Content LETTERS: Single-use plastics a serious problem

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Two-wheel heaven: Gladstone’s Easter All Bike Classic

        Premium Content Two-wheel heaven: Gladstone’s Easter All Bike Classic

        News Enter your vintage, classic, competition or modern motorcycle for free in 18...