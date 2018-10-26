Mum mocks 7yo’s ‘shocking’ homework crossword to Facebook

The crossword given to one of Danielle Rowland's kids. Picture: Facebook/Danielle Rowland

A BRITISH mum, who took to social media to post a photo of a crossword her daughter was given for homework, has been accused of defamation.

Danielle Rowland, from the UK town of Tamworth, sends her kids to Moorgate Primary Academy and was floored when her seven-year-old daughter was assigned a crossword littered with grammatical errors.

"For literacy homework, the mistakes are shocking," she wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the crossword.

The homework directions told the kids to: "Complete the crossword by interesting (sic) one of the words below into the sentences."

The post quickly gathered traction with other parents and hours later, Ms Rowland was called by the school's head teacher who accused her of defamation.

Ms Rowland spoke to The Telegraph UK admitting she was "disappointed" in the school.

"I posted the picture on Facebook to see if any other parents were having difficulty with the homework. It got picked up by a few people and I spoke to the headmaster about it on the phone.

"He asked me to take it down because it is defamatory towards the school and that he would have to speak to the data protection officer if she refused.

"I was disappointed, because you'd think a teacher would have a sense of pride in what they are doing. Things like this actually damage a child's education."

- AAP